Train to Busan 2: Peninsula trailer projects aftermath of zombie apocalypse with gruesome imagery

Four years after the release of the hugely popular Train to Busan, the teaser trailer of Train To Busan 2: Peninsula is now out.

Directed by Sang-ho Yeon, the film will see Dong-won Gan and Jung-hyun Lee in the lead roles.

The original Train to Busan was about a zombie outbreak sweeping South Korea with passengers onboard a speeding train struggling to stay alive amid the attack of the undead. The sequel seems to be taking the storyline even further.

The trailer, which is a heady mix of chaos and gruesome imagery, ticks all the right boxes of the zombie subgenre in films.

Check out the trailer here

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the events in Peninsula take place four years after the zombie outbreak in Train to Busan. The Korean peninsula is devastated by the zombie outbreak and Jung-seok, a former soldier who has managed to escape overseas, has been assigned with a mission to go back to the zombie-infested place. Once there, he unexpectedly meets survivors.

The trailer itself loosely shows snippets from the plotline, showcasing a world filled with zombies even as the inhabitants try to escape. The only rule is survival, the trailer reads.

The film also stars Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Ye Won. The director is also reuniting with Train to Busan team members cinematographer Lee Hyung-deok, visual effects supervisor Jung Hwang-su and art director Lee Mok-won for the second instalment.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 12:09:37 IST