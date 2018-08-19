Train To Busan 2 confirmed; shooting for sequel to South Korean zombie blockbuster begins in 2019

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is reportedly working on a sequel to the South Korean zombie blockbuster. Screen Daily reports the sequel will be an extension of the the first film and also revealed its provisional title as Bando (which literally translates Peninsula in English).

“It is an extension of Train To Busan, after the virus has spread throughout Korea, but the characters are not the same," said Sang-ho. "It shares the same worldview and is a zombie action film that deals with the aftermath on the peninsula of what happened in Train To Busan.”

Train to Busan, starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok, opened in July 2016 and became a global hit, breaking not just plenty of box office records in South Korea but also raking in over $87.5 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It chronicled the chaos that ensues after a deadly virus sweeps through Korea and passengers aboard a bullet train from Seoul to the southern port city of Busan, which is ensconced from the outbreak, must fight for their survival.

Critically-acclaimed animator Sang-ho made his live-action directorial debut with the thriller and also released an animated prequel called Seoul Station a month later.

The Train to Busan sequel will start filming next year.

