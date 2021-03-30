Trailer of Wrath of Man, Guy Ritchie's fourth collaboration with Jason Statham, released

Wrath of Man also features Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood.

The makers of Wrath of Man, featuring Jason Statham in the lead role, unveiled the trailer on Sunday, 29 March, after a long wait.

Guy Ritchie has directed the action-thriller which marks his fourth collaboration with Jason after Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Revolver, and Snatch.

The trailer sees the actor playing the role of a mysterious cash truck security guard known as 'H'. He moves hundreds of millions of dollars every week around Los Angeles and surprises his co-workers with his skills during a heist. Soon, it is revealed that 'H' has a hidden agenda as he takes dramatic steps to settle a score.

Wrath of Man also features Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Raul Castillo, Eddie Marsan, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonzo, Deobia Oparei, and Scott Eastwood. Ritchie has produced the film with Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson. He adapted the script from the 2004 French thriller Le Convoyeur with Mam Davies and Atkinson.

The action flick is slated to release in the US on 7 May and heads to the UK on 25 June. As per reports, it was originally scheduled to release on 15 January in the US but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, 23 April was decided, however, the makers locked 7 May as the final date after the release of Black Widow recently got postponed to 9 July from the 7-9 May weekend.

Watch the trailer here —

