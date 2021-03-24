Trailer of Saswata Chatterjee, Ridhhi Sen's upcoming Bengali thriller Anusandhan released

Anusandhan is directed by Kamleswar Mukherjee and also stars Churni Ganguly, Joydeep Mukherjee, Priyanka Sarkar in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Saswata Chatterjee's upcoming Bengali thriller Anusandhan was released on 24 March.

The clip opens to Saswata's character driving alone to Birmingham, but he swerves from the road after a child runs past his car.

Eventually, on the rainy night he finds his way to what seems like a B&B, whose keeper tells him that almost no one visits around an inauspicious period before Durga Puja. "And those who come, cannot be called 'guests'," he tells Saswata.



Riddhi Sen and Churni Ganguly also make an appearance in the trailer. They are all introduced as a family of lawyers, whose roles are prescribed just like in a real life court trial. "We even have a jailer," Saswata's character is told. "Only an accused is missing who would defend himself," says Riddhi's character.

Eventually, Saswata's character seems to get entangled in this mock court room trial and his secrets come out in the open.

The story of Anusandhan is said to be inspired by authors like Edgar Wallace, Guy de Maupassant and Friedrich Dürrenmatt, according to the credits in the trailer. Kamaleswar Mukherjee has written the screenplay and directed the film.

The release date of Anusandhan is yet to be announced.