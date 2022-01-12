The first two episodes of Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 February 2022. It will be followed by episodes every Friday.

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for Suspicion, an eight-episode limited series starring Kunal Nayyar and Uma Thurman, premiering on 4 February.

Plot:

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

About the trailer:

It opens with the arrest of one Natalie Thompson on her wedding day, followed by her interrogation. We'll get to see that Natalie is not the only one arrested. Four others are also being interrogated by the NYPD on a “suspicion of conspiracy to abduct Leo Newman.” The trailer leaves us with questions and uncertainty on if the incident is “terrorist-related, politically motivated or simple extortion.”

Who are the cast members?

Uma Thurman plays Catherine Newman, an enigmatic CEO of a New York-based company. Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra and Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson. Both characters are prominently shown as two prime suspects.

Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby play the other major roles.

Suspicion is a remake...

Suspicion is based on the Israeli thriller False Flag (locally titled Kfulim). The Israeli show had two seasons; the first premiered in 2015 and the second in 2019. The first two episodes of Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 February 2022. It will be followed by episodes every Friday.