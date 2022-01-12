Trailer of Kunal Nayyar and Uma Thurman starrer Suspicion gives a peek into the thriller series
The first two episodes of Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 February 2022. It will be followed by episodes every Friday.
Apple TV Plus released a trailer for Suspicion, an eight-episode limited series starring Kunal Nayyar and Uma Thurman, premiering on 4 February.
Plot:
About the trailer:
It opens with the arrest of one Natalie Thompson on her wedding day, followed by her interrogation. We'll get to see that Natalie is not the only one arrested. Four others are also being interrogated by the NYPD on a “suspicion of conspiracy to abduct Leo Newman.” The trailer leaves us with questions and uncertainty on if the incident is “terrorist-related, politically motivated or simple extortion.”
Who are the cast members?
Uma Thurman plays Catherine Newman, an enigmatic CEO of a New York-based company. Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra and Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson. Both characters are prominently shown as two prime suspects.
Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby play the other major roles.
Suspicion is a remake...
Suspicion is based on the Israeli thriller False Flag (locally titled Kfulim). The Israeli show had two seasons; the first premiered in 2015 and the second in 2019. The first two episodes of Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on 4 February 2022. It will be followed by episodes every Friday.
also read
Bogdanoff twins, popular French TV hosts from 1980s, die of COVID-19
Neither of the Bogdanoff brothers had vaccinated against Covid-19, believing their good health would save them because they were "very sporty, without a gram of fat"
Prem Chopra, wife hospitalised after COVID-19; Alaya F tests negative
Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a Mumbai hospital and will likely be discharged in a day or two
Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character
Oleksandr Tkachenko has complained to Netflix over the 'insulting' portrayal of a character from Kyiv in Emily In Paris 2