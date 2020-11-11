Trailer of Gamanam released: Multilingual anthology stars Shriya Saran, Nithya Menen

Gamanam, written and directed by Sujana Rao, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The trailer of Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar and Nithya Menen's anthology Gamanam was released in five languages today. Written and directed by Sujana Rao is a compilation of three stories, said to be inspired by real-life events.

Saran plays a hearing-impaired woman whose husband works overseas. He abandons her due to her condition, leaving her to fend for herself and her child.

In the second story, Shiva (Ali) and Jawalkar (Zara) are a couple in love. Shiva plays an aspiring cricketer who hopes to represent the country someday. The story will tell whether Ali's ambition will get in the way of them settling down. "One day you will find me in the newspapers too like Kapil Dev and Dhoni," he says in the trailer.

The third story follows a young boy, born and raised in a slum. The movie shows the abject poverty he lives in and how his only goal is to celebrate his birthday. These stories seem to be tied together by one event, a natural disaster that strikes their city.

Suhas, Charuhasan, Priya, Indu Anand, Sanjay Swaroop, Bithiri Sathi, Nehant, Ravi Prakash, and Raju are also part of the cast.

Here is a look at the trailer

Pawan Kalyan launched the Telugu trailer of Gamanam in Hyderabad, while Jayam Ravi, Shiva Rajkumar, Sonu Sood and Fahadh Faasil have released the Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam versions of the trailer respectively.

Ilayaraja has composed the music of the film. Sujana had earlier told The Hindu that the maestro worked with a live orchestra for the re-recording amid the pandemic. "I was reluctant to ask when he will compose since safety is the top priority. But he surprised me by saying that he will compose the background score and it has turned out beautifully," said the director.

Gnana Shekhar VC handled the cinematography along with production with Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu E.

Gamanam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.