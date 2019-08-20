Tracy Morgan joins cast of Coming to America 2, sequel of Eddie Murphy's popular 1988 film

Tracy Morgan has been called on board as one of the cast members of the sequel to the 1988 drama Coming to America. He will star alongside Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones, Rick Ross, and Kiki Layne, according to a Deadline report.

The 1988 film, directed by John Landis, followed the story of the African Prince Akeem, essayed by Eddie Murphy, who decides to break the tradition of marrying a woman he has never seen, and goes to America in search of a wife whom he can love and respect. In the sequel scheduled for a release on 18 December, 2020, Akeem is about to become the King of Zamunda when he discovers that he has a son he never knew about living in America.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the film takes Akeem back to the US in search of his son in order to honour his father's dying wish of grooming him as the crown prince. The monarch is accompanied into the streets of New York by his best friend Semmi, a role reprised by Arsenio Hall. Meanwhile, this unlikely heir has grown up to become a street-smart native of Queens, named Lavelle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work on the sequel is scheduled to begin later in August. Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris will produce the film along with Murphy.

While Jones will portray Lavelle's mother, Morgan, who has previously appeared on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, is set to play Reem, a hustler and Jones' brother. The Emmy-nominated actor and comedian most recently starred on the TBS comedy, The Last O.G, which has now wrapped up its second season. He is currently engaged in doing voice work on Scoob, the animated Scooby-Doo movie and Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix’s all-star animated take on the Dr Seuss classic, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 12:56:43 IST