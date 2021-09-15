Tracy Morgan joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito in Twins sequel
Titled Triplets, the movie will start production in January in Boston with director-producer Ivan Reitman set to return
The sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's 1988 classic comedy Twins has added Tracy Morgan to the cast.
Titled Triplets, the movie will start production in January in Boston with director-producer Ivan Reitman set to return.
The sequel, which has been in the making for a long time, will see the two unlikely brothers -- Julian (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito) -- finding out that they are part of a trio.
Morgan will play the third and long lost sibling, reported Deadline.
Reitman, who has been working on the sequel for decades, said it was originally intended to co-star Eddie Murphy but the actor has been quite busy of late.
"Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them," Reitman said.
"It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success, he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily," he added.
Reitman said he actively started working on the sequel in the beginning of 2020.
"I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made," he added.
Reitman will direct Triplets from a script by Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner.
