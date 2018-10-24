Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for sampling former's song without permission

Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission. Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on 22 October in a Los Angeles federal court. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj’s unreleased track 'Sorry' incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single 'Baby Can I Hold You.'

The lawsuit states the 'Fast Car' singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj’s fourth album 'Queen.'

Minaj’s representatives did not respond to emails seeking comment.

'Sorry' was not included on Minaj’s album but Chapman alleges the rapper gave it to a popular New York disc jockey who played the song on the radio and posted it to his social media accounts in August.

Chapman is suing for unspecified damages and wants to prevent Minaj from releasing 'Sorry' commercially.

A Guardian article states, that Chapman had expressed her aversions to being sampled back in 2005. Saying that she was 'not really a fan of it', Chapman added that though it may work sometimes, it often may not be in sync with the the music that a listener may have come to appreciate in the original track. "I guess I’m protective,” Chapman had confessed at the time.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 13:42 PM