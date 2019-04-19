Toy Story 4 teaser: Woody, Buzz go on a road trip with new friends in Disney-Pixar's upcoming film

Disney-Pixar has released a new clip of the highly anticipated Toy Story 4 which features Bo Peep, Key and Peele’s Ducky and Bunny, and one very realistic-looking cat.

Old friends, new faces, and the adventure of a lifetime. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/taswCy2oiG — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) April 18, 2019

The 30-second teaser opens with Woody telling the gang that they are going on an adventure, which excites the group. They head towards the carnival, where Buzz finds himself held as a prize on a game booth with Ducky and Bunny. Towards the end of the clip, the gang crosses paths with a cat, only to find that it has torn a stuffed animal apart. "Is this how we look inside?" questions Bunny.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the fourth film will see the addition of new characters like Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), Officer Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki) and the villain Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will release on 21 June. The film returns with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz, along with now-iconic voice actors Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, Estelle Harris, and the late Don Rickles

Watch the Toy Story 4 teaser here.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 13:43:17 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.