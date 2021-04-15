Tovino Thomas self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus

Tovino Thomas said he's asymptomatic and is recuperating well.

Tovino Thomas on Thursday, 15 April, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine. The 32-year-old Malayalam star took to social media and posted a note, informing his fans that he is asymptomatic and is "fine and well". Requesting his followers to stay safe, the actor shared that he is looking forward to be back in action soon.

Awaiting the release of his much-awaited Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali directed by Basil Joseph, Tovino was last seen in Kala which released on the big screen in March. The teaser of Minnal Murali released recently and received a positive response from fans. It also features Guru Somasundaram who worked in the National Award-winning film Aaranya Kaandam. Produced by Weekend Productions, the project has been penned by Arun and Justin.

Apart from Minnal Murali, Tovino has films like Vazhakku and Thallumala in his kitty. He has also completed shooting for Aashiq Abu’s Naradan co-starring Anna Ben.