Tovino Thomas resumes shooting for action film Kala, days after recovering from set injury

Tovino Thomas had sustained internal injuries while shooting for Kala in October, and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Kochi.

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas has resumed the shoot of Kala, which was halted midway due to an injury to the actor while shooting for an action scene.

Thomas was admitted in early October to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi after suffering an internal injury. An official update from Kerala hospital revealed that the actor was “clinically stable” and in a “satisfactory" condition after the 48-hour observation period.

Kala is produced by Siju Mathew under the banner of Adventure Company In Association. Thomas is one of the co-producers of the film.

Kala is directed by Rohith VS. Earlier, talking to TOI, the filmmaker revealed that the film is more of a thriller. "It has man vs wild as its theme and also touches upon human revolution," the filmmaker said.

Kala will also star Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor in lead roles. The film will also see a dog named Bazigar playing a pivotal part.

On how a foreign breed like Cane Corso fits into the story of Kala, Thomas had told Times of India, “The movie is set in the ‘90s and we have conceived my character as one of the first Malayalis to have imported a Cane Corso with the intention of owning an expensive foreign breed. However, we don’t reveal all these details in the movie."

Meanwhile, Thomas recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Kaanekkaane. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.