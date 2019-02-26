You are here:

Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 11:42:04 IST

Ajay Devgn's potboiler Total Dhamaal raked in Rs 72.25 crore at the domestic box office. The Indra Kumar directorial, which has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, earned Rs 9.85 crore on 25 February, a Monday.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Total Dhamaal. Screenshot from YouTube

Trade analysts write that the film is likely to cross Rs 90 crore in its first week of release.

Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews, its box office numbers tell a different story. The film has found its audience in families as well as kids. Single screens and multiplexes, especially across the tier-2 cities have been responsible for revenue generation. No hike in the ticket price is also an additional factor, according to trade analysts.

Total Dhamaal is the second film in the Dhamaal franchise, and brings together Dixit and Kapoor after over a decade.

