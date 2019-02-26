Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

Ajay Devgn's potboiler Total Dhamaal raked in Rs 72.25 crore at the domestic box office. The Indra Kumar directorial, which has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, earned Rs 9.85 crore on 25 February, a Monday.

Trade analysts write that the film is likely to cross Rs 90 crore in its first week of release.

#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]... Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/plexes are healthy... Eyes ₹ 90 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: ₹ 72.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews, its box office numbers tell a different story. The film has found its audience in families as well as kids. Single screens and multiplexes, especially across the tier-2 cities have been responsible for revenue generation. No hike in the ticket price is also an additional factor, according to trade analysts.

#TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers... Families/kids are patronising it big time... No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total... Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Total Dhamaal is the second film in the Dhamaal franchise, and brings together Dixit and Kapoor after over a decade.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 11:42:04 IST