Total Dhamaal box office collection: Indra Kumar's adventure comedy, starring Ajay Devgn, mints Rs 130 cr

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film's current collection stands at Rs 130 crore. Total Dhamaal earned Rs 3.20 crore on Tuesday (5 March) and Rs 3 crore on Wednesday.

Though the business at multiplexes in metropolitans has slow down, the film is still going steady in tier -2 cities, note trade analysts.

#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens... Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 130 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

According to Indian Express, the film is Indra Kumar's first to hit the Rs 100 crore mark. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it found its audience in families as well as kids.

Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:25:07 IST