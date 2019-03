Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy cruises past Rs 100 cr mark on Day 9

Indra Kumar's comedy adventure Total Dhamaal has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark in the second week of its release. After adding a whopping Rs 7.02 crore to its collection on Saturday (2 March), the film's total earnings currently stand at Rs 106.32 crore.

#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 💯 cr... Biz jumps on [second] Sat... Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth... Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 106.32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Trade analysts have pointed out that the film has performed well both in the mass and the metro circuits, and is expected to score good business on Sunday, 10 days after it hit theatres on 22 February. The film, however, might face competition from Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi, both of which released on 1 March.

The third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience among families as well as kids.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani. It brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 12:39:00 IST