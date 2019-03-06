You are here:

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's adventure comedy grosses Rs 127 cr

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 15:16:43 IST

Indra Kumar's comedy adventure Total Dhamaal recently crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, currently in its second week of release, earned Rs 6.03 crore on Monday (4 March) and Rs 3.20 crore on Tuesday, taking its total earnings to Rs 127 crore.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Total Dhamaal. Screenshot from YouTube

According to trade analysts, it has been a favorite in mass circuits, owing to which the film is still generating revenue, despite the reduction of screens.

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience in families as well as kids.

Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

