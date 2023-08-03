Tota Roy Choudhury, while speaking to India Today, opened up on his ‘Kahe Chhed Mohe‘ scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “I knew this was a scene in which I need to explain my background, the only scene where Chondon.. he is always the nice and jolly chap, always smiling. He’s very positive. But in that one scene, he is sad. I realised that the ‘Kahe Chhed Mohe’ scene will precede the other one. I had to keep that in mind. When I danced on that number, it started off with a lot of happiness it, with the choreography done very well. Then that heartbreak and then he feels that this is another one of his.. where he gets insulted. And then he explains that he’s used to this. You don’t feel bad about me. I’m used to this.”

He added, “In my line of work and during the course of my career, I’ve met many performing artists, male performing artists who had taken up classical forms and who were ridiculed. And it was very sad because they were so good at their craft and their chosen field. However, they were sad because society, and especially people around, people who were supposed to be blood relations, ridiculed these people the most. And when we used to get together, they were quite sad. Even the other artists, if I even call them artists, were very insensitive towards their artists. As if a male cannot dance Kathak, Bharatnatyam or Kuchipudi, Odissi or a male cannot get into the field of makeup or designing clothes for women. They are all artists in their own right.:

Tota shared, “But they are somehow ridiculed. I know that I’m not just speaking for myself, not only for Chondon Chatterjee, not only for this film, I am speaking for the faceless, nameless people around our country who have faced this humiliation. I’m speaking for all of them. I kept that in mind, and I knew I had to do this well to put the message across. So, this whole dance sequel culminating into me telling Ranveer about my childhood and my youth. I needed to keep this thought process in mind throughout.”