Actor Tota Roy Choudhury recently played the character of Chondon Chatterjee in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Speaking to India Today, he spoke about how this character had shades of the filmmaker’s own childhood and growing up years. He said, “I just read an interview where Karan sir said so. That character had a lot of pain that he felt when he was he was a boy, a child, growing up. I just came to know. But, he didn’t mention that to me while I was shooting. And he’s very intelligent. He knew that had he told me I would probably want to copy him. So he didn’t tell me about that at that moment. He let me be me.”

He added, “And now that the film is out, now he tells the world (laughs) that it was some experiences that he had while he was growing up that were incorporated into this character.”

He continued, “Men have become cooks, great designers, dancers and makeup artists. They are just breaking barriers after barriers. Women have grown exponentially and probably faster than men. They have shattered all glass ceilings, which were put in their way. And they have done everything that a man can do. And it’s just not today. It’s been happening for the last three decades, and yet some people, to feel comfortable in their total failure, want to latch on to those ideals. They form these kind of cultural stereotypes and have their own click, so to propagate these values.”

In another interview, he told ETimes, “I was getting so many calls from my friends, industry peers, close ones and everybody has said how my performance has moved them. And then I got the call from one and only Mahesh Bhatt. What he told me over the phone made me so emotional that I can’t express it in words. He said that he loved my performance and my character Chandan has been haunting him throughout the night.”