Toofan: Farhan Akhtar sustains hairline fracture while training for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama

Farhan Akhtar on Sunday revealed he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand while shooting for his next Toofan. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update. Toofan, a sports drama, is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Farhan in the role of a boxer.

Here is Farhan's post about his injury

This will be the actor-director duo's second project post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

It was earlier reported that the film is not a biopic but follows a fictional story, which has been scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Mehra was quoted in an interview to Press Trust of India, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur and will hit the screens on 2 October, 2020. It is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 17:09:07 IST