You are here:

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar sustains hairline fracture while training for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama

FP Staff

Oct 13, 2019 17:09:07 IST

Farhan Akhtar on Sunday revealed he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand while shooting for his next Toofan. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update. Toofan, a sports drama, is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will feature Farhan in the role of a boxer.

Here is Farhan's post about his injury

This will be the actor-director duo's second project post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

It was earlier reported that the film is not a biopic but follows a fictional story, which has been scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Mehra was quoted in an interview to Press Trust of India, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur and will hit the screens on 2 October, 2020. It is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 17:09:07 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Excel Entertainment , Farhan Akhtar , Mrunal Thakur , Paresh Rawal , Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra , Toofan

also see

Toofan first look: Farhan Akhtar transforms into champion boxer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama

Toofan first look: Farhan Akhtar transforms into champion boxer for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama

Made in China's 'Sanedo' sees Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy romance to remake version of popular Gujarati folk song

Made in China's 'Sanedo' sees Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy romance to remake version of popular Gujarati folk song

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan gives acting tips to Sara Ali Khan in new behind-the-scenes photo from film's set

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan gives acting tips to Sara Ali Khan in new behind-the-scenes photo from film's set