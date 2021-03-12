Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs powerful punches in the boxing ring
Toofaan will premiere on 21 May on Amazon Prime Video
The makers of the upcoming sports drama Toofaan, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, have released the teaser on Friday, 12 March. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial will release on 21 May, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
The story of Toofaan revolves around Farhan's character who is a goon from Dongri. The turning point comes when he decides to become a national level boxer with the support of his girlfriend and coach. In the teaser, the actor looks fierce as he packs powerful punches in the boxing ring.
See the trailer
The sports drama also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Mrunal will be seen as Farhan's love interest while the Hera Pheri actor is playing his coach.
With Toofaan, Farhan and Rakeysh have collaborated for the second time after the resounding success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). Speaking about his reunion with Farhan after seven years, Rakeysh had earlier said in a statement, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely".
Farhan, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019) opposite Priyanka Chopra, is yet to announce his next project after Toofaan.
Meanwhile, Mrunal also has Jersey and Pippa in her kitty.
