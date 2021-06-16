Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan charts the journey of a goon to a boxing champion

Sports drama Toofaan, starring Farhan Akhtar, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 16 July.

The release of the movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was deferred amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country. It was previously scheduled to start streaming on Amazon from 21 May.

Akhtar, who plays a boxer in Toofaan, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the new release date of the film.

Billed as an inspirational sports drama of a goon from the streets of Dongri, Toofaan is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of its lead (Akhtar).

According to a press release, the story revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

The film has been backed by Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, along with Mehra's ROMP Pictures.

Toofaan also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

The project marks the second collaboration between Akhtar and Mehra post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)