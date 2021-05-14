'Wish somebody had come to me and said, 'Hey, something's going on that you should know about'' Ellen DeGeneres says.

A day after announcing that The Ellen Show is bidding adieu soon, host Ellen DeGeneres has now clarified that the decision to end it has not been taken due to the ‘toxic workplace’ allegations that had triggered an internal investigation last summer. In an interview with on the morning show Today, DeGeneres revealed that the allegations were devastating and at one point she really did think of quitting but decided to go ahead with one more season.

She said, “It started with attacks on me and attacking everything that I stand for and believe in and built my career around ... I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy".

"I thought something was going on with that, because it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated. And, you know, people get picked on but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and how, what a happy place it is," she was quoted as saying during the interview.

She further claimed that she was not aware of any problems behind the scenes until it was revealed by a BuzzFeed News exposé in July 2020. The story was an investigation about the workplace ethics and culture of DeGeneres’ show and many current and former employees have said that they faced racism, fear, and intimidation on the sets. After the story came out, DeGeneres started an internal investigation and fired the key executives later on.

Speaking to Guthrie on the show, DeGeneres shared that it's her name on the show, so it affects her, and she has to be the one to stand up and say this can't be tolerated.

DeGeneres has also explained that the decision to end the show is not due to low ratings but because of the fact that she does not feel challenged anymore.

The 19th and the last season of The Ellen Show will premiere in 2022.

