Tony Kakkar collaborates with Bigg Boss 13 alum Shehnaaz Gill for new single Kurta Pajama

'Kurta Pajama' was shot in six to eight hours during the lockdown, director Rahul Shetty revealed.

Tony Kakkar and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's new song 'Kurta Pajama' has finally been unveiled. Sung by Tony Kakkar, the music video features Shehnaaz.

Tony Kakkar posted the link to the music video on Twitter.

The music video shows the singer visiting a mall at night where he finds a room where everything is black. He finds an antique camera and as soon as he looks through its lenses, he is transferred to a world where Shehnaaz Gill is seen shaking a leg.

The song has a peppy beat and is saturated with bright, fun colours.

A recent DNA report cited a statement from Rahul Shetty, the director of Kurta Pajama, where he said that he directed the song during the lockdown with many limitations.

He added, "We shot this in almost six to eight hours. I have choreographed one song for Tony Kakkar before." He went onto say he was contacted by Tony to collaborate on 'Kurta Pajama'.

While talking about Shehnaaz and Tony, Shetty said Tony is a multi-faceted music composer whose songs trendy are catchy. However, according to Shetty, Tony as a person is very shy and reserved. He described Shehnaaz as "an energy bomb.”

The two-minute-19-second-long music video has already garnered over 4 lakh views since being posted.

