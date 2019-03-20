Tony Awards 2019: Actor-comedian James Corden will return to host ceremony after gig in 2016

Washington: Actor and comedian James Corden is all set to host this year’s Tony Awards. Corden, who won a Tony himself in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors, previously emceed the Broadway’s annual awards ceremony in 2016, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking about his upcoming gig, Corden in a statement said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement, “James is not only a beloved talent, he is also a veteran of the stage and has a true passion for Broadway. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us this year at the Tony Awards."

Tony executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss called Corden "hilarious" and "insanely talented.”

When Corden host the Tony awards in 2016, he opened the show with a touching tribute to those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, which left around 50 people dead the same day of the show's broadcast.

Corden is taking over hosting duties from Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, who served as co-hosts for the last year’s ceremony.

The Tony Award recognises excellence in live Broadway theatre. The nominations for this year’s Tonys will be announced on 30 April.

The awards show will broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 9 June, this year.

Apart from this, Corden is set to appear in the new film adaptation of the musical Cats along with Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 11:41:04 IST