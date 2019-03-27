You are here:

Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, David Thewlis join Charlie Kaufman's Netflix film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

FP Staff

Mar 27, 2019 17:51:07 IST

Toni Collette, David Thewlis and Jessie Buckley are all set to star in Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix psychological thriller, titled I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Netflix took to its Twitter handle to announce the news.

The film is based on author Ian Reid’s novel of the same name that came out in2016. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer Kaufman will be writing, directing and producing the project.

Anthony Bregman (under Likely Story), Bob Salerno and Stefanie Azpiazu will be producing the film while Reid will serve as a co-producer.

The streamer’s synopsis of I’m Thinking of Ending Things reveals: "On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues."

The three actors are said to join the previously cast Jesse Plemons who will be playing Jake, the lead character while Buckley will star as hid girlfriend.

Collette was last seen in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taboo breakout star Buckley will star in the HBO limited series Chernobyl and a Judy Garland biopic titled Judy by BBC Films’. Meanwhile, Thewlis will feature in the Amazon series titled The Feed.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 17:51:07 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , David Thewlis , I’m Thinking of Ending Things , Jessie Buckley , Netflix , NowStreaming , Shareworthy , Toni Collette

also see

Unicorn Store trailer: After Captain Marvel, Brie Larson reunites with Samuel L Jackson for her directorial debut on Netflix

Unicorn Store trailer: After Captain Marvel, Brie Larson reunites with Samuel L Jackson for her directorial debut on Netflix

Tiffany Haddish to curate diverse stand-up specials for Netflix's upcoming comedy series They Ready

Tiffany Haddish to curate diverse stand-up specials for Netflix's upcoming comedy series They Ready

Our Planet trailer: Netflix offers an ambitious nature documentary with narration from David Attenborough

Our Planet trailer: Netflix offers an ambitious nature documentary with narration from David Attenborough