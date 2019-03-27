You are here:

Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, David Thewlis join Charlie Kaufman's Netflix film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Toni Collette, David Thewlis and Jessie Buckley are all set to star in Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix psychological thriller, titled I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Netflix took to its Twitter handle to announce the news.

Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, and David Thewlis will star in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” a new movie from Charlie Kaufman who called the source material, “an ingeniously twisted nightmare road trip through the fragile psyches of two young lovers.” pic.twitter.com/qcuURh0WRs — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 26, 2019

The film is based on author Ian Reid’s novel of the same name that came out in2016. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer Kaufman will be writing, directing and producing the project.

Anthony Bregman (under Likely Story), Bob Salerno and Stefanie Azpiazu will be producing the film while Reid will serve as a co-producer.

The streamer’s synopsis of I’m Thinking of Ending Things reveals: "On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues."

The three actors are said to join the previously cast Jesse Plemons who will be playing Jake, the lead character while Buckley will star as hid girlfriend.

Collette was last seen in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taboo breakout star Buckley will star in the HBO limited series Chernobyl and a Judy Garland biopic titled Judy by BBC Films’. Meanwhile, Thewlis will feature in the Amazon series titled The Feed.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 17:51:07 IST