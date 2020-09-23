Entertainment

Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies at 92 of coronavirus complications

Tommy DeVito, along with Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi, founded the Four Seasons in 1960.

FP Staff September 23, 2020 08:48:47 IST
Tommy DeVito. Image from Twitter

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.”

Check out the post

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.

See the post

DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960. They sang huge hits such as 'Oh, What a Night,' and other sensations from Valli’s solo collection, like, 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.'

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony award for best musical, a Grammy Award for the best cast album, and was made into a feature film.

Check out the tweets

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: September 23, 2020 08:48:47 IST

