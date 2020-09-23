Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies at 92 of coronavirus complications
Tommy DeVito, along with Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi, founded the Four Seasons in 1960.
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.
His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.”
Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.
DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960. They sang huge hits such as 'Oh, What a Night,' and other sensations from Valli’s solo collection, like, 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.'
The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony award for best musical, a Grammy Award for the best cast album, and was made into a feature film.
The JERSEY BOYS family mourns the passing of the Four Seasons’ founding member, our Spring, Tommy DeVito. As we say in the show, “we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy’s beloved family and friends in Las Vegas, Belleville and beyond. pic.twitter.com/9otUwoX2v8
— Jersey Boys (@JerseyBoysInfo) September 22, 2020
Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, the band portrayed in the hit musical "Jersey Boys," has died of Covid-19 complications at 92 https://t.co/8GQjdycEYO — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2020
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
