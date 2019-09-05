Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander to return as Lara Croft in sequel set for release on 19 March, 2021

Alicia Vikander is set to reprise her role as Lara Croft in MGM's Tomb Raider, reports Deadline. The Tomb Raider sequel is set to hit theatres on 19 March, 2021. English filmmaker Ben Wheatley is set to helm the film.

As a result, a husband-wife duo will be heading the project, considering wife Amy Jump was hired in April this year to work on the script for the sequel. Wheatley's directorial projects have been written or co-written by Jump. These include 2016's Free Fire, 2015's High-Rise, 2013's A Field in England, and 2011's Kill List. According to Deadline's sources, Jump was hired as a result of Vikander’s appreciation of the writer’s scripting.

The film is set to begin production in early 2020. The film will be backed by Graham King of GK Films, and Elizabeth Cantillon. GK Films also produced 2018's Tomb Raider, with video game rights holder Square Enix, distributor Warner Bros. Pictures, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

Check out the announcement

The first film was made at an estimated budget of $90–106 million (about Rs. 646–761 crores) and earned a total of $274.7 million (about Rs. 1,974 crores).

The 2018 film also starred Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Kristin Scott Thomas in key roles.

Apart from Tomb Raider, Vikander has a series of projects lined up such as Green Knight, Earthquake Bird and The Glorias: A Life on the Road, in which she’ll star as Gloria Steinem.

