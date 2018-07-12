Tom Petty's music to be released on 28 September, nearly a year after rocker's death

A new set of unreleased music from legendary rocker Tom Petty, who died in October 2017 after an accidental drug overdose, is on its way. Family and former collaborators of the singer have compiled a set of new music which will be released on 28 September, SiriusXM told Rolling Stone. The 60-track set will also be his first posthumous album.

Titled American Treasure the four CDs will have unreleased material from Petty's live shows and studio recordings. The material has been curated by Tom's wife Dana York, daughter Adria, bandmates Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and studio collaborator Ryan Ulate, according to Pitchfork.com. Apart from his own material, the box set will also contain alternative versions of popular Petty songs and covers from various other artists. Rolling Stone also reports that a reasonably priced two-CD set will also be available for purchase.

Fans of the singer were left devastated after he suddenly passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2017 which was later attributed to an overdose. The singer was found unconscious in his Malibu home last year and was rushed to the hospital. He passed away hours later although reports of his demise had already been put up by several media houses.

