Tom Lester, best known for his performance as farmhand Ed in Green Acres, passes away aged 81

Tom Lester, the actor who is famous for his role in the classic sitcom Green Acres, died on Monday due to Parkinson's disease complications. He was 81.

The news of his demise was announced by his family, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

He died in the Nashville home of his fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters, his family announced.

The late actor is widely popular for his role as the friendly Hooterville farmhand Eb Dawson in the 1965 released sitcom - Green Acres.

Born 23 September, 1938 in Jackson, Mississippi , Lester grew up working on his grandfather’s farm. He earned a degree in chemistry at the University of Mississippi and taught in Oklahoma for a few years before making the move to Hollywood.

The Mississippi native also appeared in hit shows, including Petticoat Junction, The Beverly Hillbillies, Love, American Style, and Little House on the Prairie.

In his later years, he spent time on his farm in Jasper County, Mississippi, where in 1997 he was a recipient of the state's "Wildlife Farmer of the Year" award, writes Variety.

Survivors include his brother, Michael; great-nieces Haleigh and McKenzie; great-great-niece Scarlett; and great-great-nephew Wes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 16:26:50 IST