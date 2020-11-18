Tom & Jerry: The Movie trailer sees popular frenemies reignite their rivalry in Warner Bros film

Tom & Jerry: The Movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.

Warner Bros has released the first trailer of its upcoming live-action adaptation, Tom & Jerry: The Movie. The film reunites the mortal frenemies, Tom and Jerry, in similar styles as the original television show but with live actors and a real-world setting. Famously known to wreak havoc wherever they go, this time our favourite cat and mouse pair will be infiltrating a lush hotel in New York City in the 21st century.

Directed by Tim Story and written by Kevin Costello, the film is based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna’s classic characters.

The two and half a minute long trailer opens with Tom and Jerry being kicked out of their abodes and looking out for accommodations. Soon after, their rivalry is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.

Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz), the newest employee of the hotel, is assigned to deal with the rodent problem. Kayla employs Tom to chase out the nasty rats but little does she know that these two mortal enemies go a long way back. The trailer further maps cartoonish violence, famous chases, and various schemes the two fritters contrive, only to fail on numerous occasions.



The other key human actors are Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda. The hybrid movie that showcases a juxtaposition of 2D and 3D characters and locations was first announced by WB in October 2019.

The film is scheduled to release in 2021.