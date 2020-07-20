Tom Holland's Netflix film The Devil All the Time to release on Netflix on 16 September
In The Devil All the Time, Tom Holland plays a bullied child, who is about to step into adulthood
The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from 16 September, Netflix has announced.
The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.
The narrative begins with Willard Russell, who is a military veteran. Desperately trying to save his dying wife, Russell ends up performing a religious sacrifice for the cause. The son (played by Holland) is depicted as a bullied child who is about to step into adulthood. His journey towards becoming a man while, at the same time, dealing with his problematic childhood forms one of the major story lines in the narrative.
Here is the announcement
Mark your calendars for
Tom Holland
Bill Skarsgard
Riley Keough
Jason Clarke
Sebastian Stan
Robert Pattinson
Haley Bennett
Mia Wasikowska
Eliza Scanlen
Harry Melling
Pokey LaFarge
in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020
The Sinner helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.
The film also features Holland's Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan alongside Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.
Little Women actor Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett of Music and Lyrics fame, Harry Melling, who recently starred in another Netflix film The Old Guard, and musician Pokey LaFarge round the cast.
Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
