Tom Holland's Netflix film The Devil All the Time to release on Netflix on 16 September

FP Staff July 20, 2020 12:30:47 IST
The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from 16 September, Netflix has announced.

The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.

The narrative begins with Willard Russell, who is a military veteran. Desperately trying to save his dying wife, Russell ends up performing a religious sacrifice for the cause. The son (played by Holland) is depicted as a bullied child who is about to step into adulthood. His journey towards becoming a man while, at the same time, dealing with his problematic childhood forms one of the major story lines in the narrative.

The Sinner helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.

The film also features Holland's Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan alongside Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.

Little Women actor Eliza Scanlen, Haley Bennett of Music and Lyrics fame, Harry Melling, who recently starred in another Netflix film The Old Guard, and musician Pokey LaFarge round the cast.

Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: July 20, 2020 12:30:47 IST

