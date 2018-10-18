Tom Holland wraps filming Spider-Man: Far from Home; Alia Bhatt hangs out with Priyanka Chopra in New York: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Sushmita Sen celebrates Durga Puja
#dhunuchinaach 💃🏻😍🎵What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti 😊❤️ May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!!🙏❤️😍 #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness #duggadugga 💃🏻🎉😇 I love you guys!!!
Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself and eldest daughter Renee performing the traditional Dhunachi dance on the occasion of Durga Puja.
New poster of Daredevil
Get ready to let the Devil out. #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/eIob94FiFR
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 17, 2018
Marvel shared a new poster of the upcoming Daredevil season 3. The image shows Matt Murdoch's superhero costume being stripped away revealing his original suit.
Madhuri Dixit wishes husband on wedding anniversary
Madhuri Dixit Nene borrowed a line from her 1998 film Dil To Pagal Hai to wish husband Ram on their wedding anniversary.
Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
Thanking everyone who wished me on my birthday yesterday. My family, friends and colleagues who made it very special with their presence. Sharing few moments from last evening. 🙏
At my birthday get together in the evening - with the special cake & with dear friend & close colleague Rekha
Hema Malini, who turned 70 on 16 October, shared photographs from her birthday celebrations. In attendance were her colleagues from the film industry including Rekha, Ramesh Sippy and Jeetendra. Her children and grandchildren were also part of the celebrations.
Spider-Man: Far from Home wraps filming
Tom Holland, announced the wrap of Spider-Man: Far from Home on Instagram. He shared a photograph with co-star Zendaya, who plays Michelle "MJ" Jones. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is scheduled to release on 5 July, 2019.
Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt hang out in NYC
@aliaabhatt visits @priyankachopra while in New York - - #priyankachopra #aliabhatt #bollywood
Alia Bhatt was photographed on the streets of New York with Priyanka Chopra. It was reported that Bhatt is visiting her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family.
