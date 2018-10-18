You are here:

Tom Holland wraps filming Spider-Man: Far from Home; Alia Bhatt hangs out with Priyanka Chopra in New York: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sushmita Sen celebrates Durga Puja

Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself and eldest daughter Renee performing the traditional Dhunachi dance on the occasion of Durga Puja.

New poster of Daredevil

Get ready to let the Devil out. #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/eIob94FiFR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 17, 2018



Marvel shared a new poster of the upcoming Daredevil season 3. The image shows Matt Murdoch's superhero costume being stripped away revealing his original suit.

Madhuri Dixit wishes husband on wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit Nene borrowed a line from her 1998 film Dil To Pagal Hai to wish husband Ram on their wedding anniversary.

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations

Hema Malini, who turned 70 on 16 October, shared photographs from her birthday celebrations. In attendance were her colleagues from the film industry including Rekha, Ramesh Sippy and Jeetendra. Her children and grandchildren were also part of the celebrations.

Spider-Man: Far from Home wraps filming



View this post on Instagram THATS A WRAP #farfromhome A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

Tom Holland, announced the wrap of Spider-Man: Far from Home on Instagram. He shared a photograph with co-star Zendaya, who plays Michelle "MJ" Jones. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is scheduled to release on 5 July, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt hang out in NYC

Alia Bhatt was photographed on the streets of New York with Priyanka Chopra. It was reported that Bhatt is visiting her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

