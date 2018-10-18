You are here:

Tom Holland wraps filming Spider-Man: Far from Home; Alia Bhatt hangs out with Priyanka Chopra in New York: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Oct,18 2018 13:23:32 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sushmita Sen celebrates Durga Puja

Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself and eldest daughter Renee performing the traditional Dhunachi dance on the occasion of Durga Puja.

New poster of Daredevil


Marvel shared a new poster of the upcoming Daredevil season 3. The image shows Matt Murdoch's superhero costume being stripped away revealing his original suit.

Madhuri Dixit wishes husband on wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit Nene borrowed a line from her 1998 film Dil To Pagal Hai to wish husband Ram on their wedding anniversary. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations


View this post on Instagram

Thanking everyone who wished me on my birthday yesterday. My family, friends and colleagues who made it very special with their presence. Sharing few moments from last evening. 🙏

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) on


View this post on Instagram

At my birthday get together in the evening - with the special cake & with dear friend & close colleague Rekha

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) on

Hema Malini, who turned 70 on 16 October, shared photographs from her birthday celebrations. In attendance were her colleagues from the film industry including Rekha, Ramesh Sippy and Jeetendra. Her children and grandchildren were also part of the celebrations.

Spider-Man: Far from Home wraps filming


View this post on Instagram

THATS A WRAP #farfromhome

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Tom Holland, announced the wrap of Spider-Man: Far from Home on Instagram. He shared a photograph with co-star Zendaya, who plays Michelle "MJ" Jones. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is scheduled to release on 5 July, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt hang out in NYC


View this post on Instagram

@aliaabhatt visits @priyankachopra while in New York - - #priyankachopra #aliabhatt #bollywood

A post shared by Bollywood 💎☺💕🎬 (@bollywood312) on

Alia Bhatt was photographed on the streets of New York with Priyanka Chopra. It was reported that Bhatt is visiting her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 13:23 PM

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Daredevil , Durga Puja , Hollywood , Madhuri Dixit , Marvel , Priyanka Chopra , Ranbir Kapoor , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Spider-Man: Far From Home , Sushmita Sen , Tom Holland , Zendaya

also see

Spider-Man Far From Home leaked set photos reveal first look at Tom Holland's new red and black suit

Spider-Man Far From Home leaked set photos reveal first look at Tom Holland's new red and black suit

Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian's night out; Akshay Kumar unveils Padman's Japanese poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian's night out; Akshay Kumar unveils Padman's Japanese poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide