Tom Holland was not given Avengers: Endgame script as he cannot 'keep his mouth shut', reveals Joe Russo

The team behind Avengers: Endgame has gone to great lengths to protect every inch of the film's plot, so much so that Joe Russo refused to blurt out any detail about the film even at a press interaction designed for the promotion of the film. Thus, it came as no shock when Russo revealed that Tom Holland was never given the entire script of the movie fearing that he may accidentally drop a spoiler or two.

Tom Holland may be a masterful web-spinner, but he sure cannot trap secrets inside. Holland's penchant for giving out spoilers is well known, as Holland himself admitted in a Twitter post exactly a year ago. Thus, the team took extra precaution to avoid such mishaps any further. During his interaction at the Avengers: Endgame press tour in Mumbai, co-director Joe Russo said that Holland was only given his lines.

"Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,” Russo was quoted by IndieWire.

The directors previously stated that they put Holland on the promo trail with Benedict Cumberbatch before because the latter is adept at stopping Holland from giving out spoilers, Digital Spy notes.

Avengers: Endgame hits screens on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 17:56:37 IST