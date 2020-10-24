Tom Holland shares first look as treasure hunter Nathan Drake from Uncharted

Tom Holland's Uncharted is an adaptation of the action-adventure video game series, and is helmed by Venom director Ruben Fleischer

Tom Holland has shared his first look from the upcoming film Uncharted on Instagram.

The report adds that while the look of the character resembles the video game version, the actor has put his own spin to it. The film is an adaptation of the action-adventure video game series by developer Naughty Dog.

According to a report in Variety, Holland will essay the role of Nathan Drake, a young, globe-trotting treasure hunter who is styled along the lines of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones. Uncharted is helmed by Venom director Ruben Fleischer and is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film has been produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner for Atlas Entertainment, Arad Productions' Avi Arad and executive producers Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from Playstation Productions.

Nolan North, the actor who provides the voice and character model for Drake in the video games, too shared a photo with Holland from the sets of the film. Check out the post here

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Uncharted is scheduled to hit the big screens on 16 July 2021.