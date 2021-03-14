Tom Holland says ‘it would be an actual dream come true’ to play James Bond
Tom Holland, whose latest release is Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's drama Cherry, is currently filming third movie in the Spider-Man franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home in Atlanta, Georgia.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland says if he ever gets an opportunity to play iconic spy James Bond, he would be more than happy to take up the role.
During an appearance on the UK radio programme Heart, Holland said he would definitely join the race to play a younger version of Agent 007.
"It would be an actual dream come true. I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," the 24-year-old actor said.
Daniel Craig is set to bid adieu to James Bond after No Time to Die, which is slated to released on 8 October.
Several actors from Henry Cavill, Idris Elba to James Norton have been pegged to take on the mantle as Bond following Craig's exit from the long-running franchise.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
