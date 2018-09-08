Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowsa to star in Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time

Actors Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Chris Evans and Tracy Letts are set to feature in director Antonio Campos's The Devil All the Time, reports Deadline. The film will be adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel.

Penned by Antonio Campos and Paulo Campos, the film will be produced by Randall Poster, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker from Ninestories Productions.

The film's production is scheduled to begin in February 2019. The Devil All the Time is set in a backdrop of rural southern Ohio and West Virginia. The story unfolds as the characters are forced into scenarios where they must face startling notions of faith and redemption. The journey of self-discovery and introspection takes a violent turn by the end, making it difficult for the characters to distinguish between 'good' and 'evil'.

The narrative begins with Willard Russell, who is a military veteran. Desperately trying to save his dying wife, Russell ends up performing a religious sacrifice for the cause. The son (played by Holland) is depicted as a bullied child who is about to step into adulthood. His journey towards becoming a man while, at the same time, dealing with his problematic childhood forms one of the major story lines in the narrative.

