Tom Holland, Marvel pay tribute to deceased comic artiste Steve Ditko: 'Your life lives on'

Tom Holland, the man who currently holds the mantle to play Spider-Man on screen, has penned a touching tribute to legendary comic artiste Steve Ditko.

Ditko, who co-created Spider-Man and Doctor Strange with comic book legend Stan Lee, was found dead in his apartment on 29 June. He was 90.

Holland, 22, took to Twitter to honour the comic book artiste, saying Ditko made "many people happy and changed lives".

We all want to leave our mark on the world - this guy crushed it.

He made so many people so happy and changed lives - most of all, mine!

Thank you Steve - your life lives on man, thank you — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 8, 2018

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and later headlined his own solo Spider-Man: Homecoming. His latest turn as Spider-Man came in the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, which released this April. Marvel Entertainment also posted a tribute to Ditko.

Thank you Steve. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/zuhxXDOl79 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 7, 2018

The company shared a picture of Spider-Man and wrote, "Thank you, Steve. Rest in Peace."

Marvel Entertainment's president, Dan Buckley, condoled Ditko's death in a statement released on the company's website as well as on Twitter.

"Today, the Marvel family mourns the loss of Steve Ditko. Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fans during this sad time," Buckley said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 16:51 PM