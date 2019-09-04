Tom Holland in new GQ photoshoot makes fan believe Spider-Man actopr embodies many pop culture personas

Tom Holland, who is recognised for his role as Peter Parker aka the masked vigilante Spider-Man, recently posed for GQ Style. It was recently reported that the character has exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) owing to a rift between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Holland has said that he will continue playing Spider-Man.

The GQ photoshoot had the actor in sharp silhouettes in neutral colours. One fan was of the view that with these looks, the actor could belong to the world of Harry Potter. The Twitter user created an alternate character, and a storyline.

Here are the tweets

Honestly, Tom Holland's GQ cover is like Peter Parker got expelled from Hogwarts for being too fine. pic.twitter.com/amsmSe4i4V — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

He could be Cedric Diggory's (played by Robert Pattinson in films) brother, who is a bit of a rebel.

Amendment: this is not Tom Holland. This is Cedric Diggory’s rebellious younger brother who went bad boy after the tragic death of his older brother. https://t.co/WXWfQzzXpF — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

He joins the bad guys, practices the Dark Arts, after he is infected by Venom.

Here he is, plotting how to avenge Cedric's death, and also how to seduce Cho Chang, cause he's just that kind of guy. pic.twitter.com/Obnua0cdMp — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

After moving to Paris, he makes it a mission to save people from petty criminals. But in order to live up to his brother's legacy, he moves to the US, and finds the Avengers. Tony Stark takes him under his wing, and trains him to be the superhero he is now.

Alone and afraid, he contemplates his future and practices using his new powers in extravagant empty apartments filled with priceless artifacts. Nobody knows his new secret. pic.twitter.com/w8MU5g4bbs — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

While finishing his studies, he decides to ignore his superhero powers and focus on magic. He also starts smoking cigarettes and drinking espresso. He thinks about Cedric sometimes as he walks the halls of the Louvre in silence. pic.twitter.com/m2BjEhfUkk — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

He begins to go out at night and save the people of Paris from petty criminals, but he feels something is missing. His older brother gave his life fighting the Dark Lord — how can he live up to his brother's legacy? pic.twitter.com/cyVQ6iLCcN — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

And now, he embraces a new identity: HOT SPIDER-MAN. The end. pic.twitter.com/zWQYD1vAko — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 3, 2019

Rachel Leishman of Mary Sue was of the opinion that the actor reminded her of Hugh Grant from his most iconic films like Music & Lyrics, Paddington 2, and Bridget Jones Diary among others. She even suggested Holland should star in romantic comedies.

Check out her tweets

MUSIC AND LYRICS: Tom Holland stars as a musician who had one hit song and now is lost in his own head. He can't write and when he falls in love with his assistant, he craves her attention and help with his music pic.twitter.com/aYVqctnNC5 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL: The friend who doesn't have his life together at all, Tom Holland stars as a mess who has to learn how to separate himself from his friends and their success in order to find who he is. pic.twitter.com/RWP0tntP5E — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

NOTTING HILL: A writer, Tom Holland can't seem to get out of his own head to complete his own work. Instead, he's dedicated to running his bookshop until an opportunity falls in his lap and he can't pass up the journey of falling in LOVE pic.twitter.com/LY8jeWO2bx — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

ABOUT A BOY: Holland's next-door neighbor begs him to help babysit her son one day and when he reluctantly agrees, he sees himself in the kid. Helping him cope, he becomes an unlikely father figure. pic.twitter.com/vnHiBateTJ — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

PADDINGTON 2: Tom Holland loves that little bear. pic.twitter.com/s70FYpdcCm — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

What I'm saying is that Tom Holland should be starring in romantic comedies and you're all welcome. pic.twitter.com/2Iqqx1Ah6U — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 3, 2019

