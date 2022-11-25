After meeting each other on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in June 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya turned their status from being friends to lovers a few years back. While rumours of their romance time and again made rounds on the internet, the direct confirmation didn’t come until July 2021, when the two Hollywood stars were spotted kissing in Tom’s lavish Audi in LA. There is no denying the fact that the mushy couple is going strong in their relationship, and their fans love the two so much that the couple even has a nickname given by the internet and that is “Tomdaya”. However, after a year and a half of making their relationship official, Tom and Zendaya are reportedly planning on “settling down.” Yes, you read that right. According to a recent report in US Weekly Magazine, Tom and Zendaya are “serious and permanent” about their romance.

After their pictures of kissing each other inside a car went viral, the two were even spotted going on a vacation. And since then the couple hasn’t shied away from giving major relationship goals via their social media posts.

An insider has reportedly claimed that both Tom and Zendaya are absolutely planning a “real future” together. The latest report by Us Magazine quoted an insider as saying, “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.” Earlier when their pictures were leaked, the magazine cited a source as saying that the two are not meant to make their relationship public and if their photos went viral then it is because the two were completely unaware that paparazzi were around.

The source said, “They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Earlier, during one of his interviews, Tom opened up about his future plans and his wish to start a family. In his conversation with People, Tom said, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom was last seen in Uncharted, and next, he will be seen in the web series The Crowded Room. On the other hand, Zendaya is currently busy shooting for the sequel of Dune.