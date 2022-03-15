Cannes, however, would not serve as the film’s world premiere, which will be held in San Diego, where the first film was set

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick will be screened at the 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Festival sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited action spectacle will open at Cannes in advance of its Memorial Day premiere in theatres.

Cannes, however, would not serve as the film’s world premiere, which will be held in San Diego, where the first film was set. This would mark the first time in 30 years that a Cruise film would be screened at Cannes. The Ron Howard-directed Far and Away was shown at the movie gala in 1992.

Maverick, a follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also starring Cruise, will have its North American premiere on May 27.

Paramount and Skydance declined to comment on the festival screening of the movie, directed by Cruise’s Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski.

Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, returning as Iceman.

The film has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maverick launched its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. In August 2021, the first 13 minutes of the movie were screened at CinemaCon. Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17-28.