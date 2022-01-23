Tom Cruise’s next two Mission Impossible films delayed until 2023 and 2024
Mission: Impossible 7, in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, will now open in the US on July 14, 2023, instead of September 30, 2022. Its follow-up, Mission: Impossible 8, has moved from July 7, 2023, to June 28, 2024.
The seventh and eighth instalment of Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible franchise have now been delayed until 2023 and 2024. In a joint statement, Paramount Pictures and Skydance said they had to further postpone the two movies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said.
“We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount Pictures and Skydance said.
The production of Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has also been delayed due to the pandemic. The film will also feature Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett.
Cruise has another high-profile project with Paramount — Top Gun: Maverick. The movie, which is a sequel to Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster, also saw multiple delays. It is currently set to released in the US on May 27, 2022.
