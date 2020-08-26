Tom Cruise watches Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on 'big screen', surprises moviegoers at London theatre
Tom Cruise masked up to attend a public showing of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in London.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently went for the preview of Christopher Nolan’s latest offering Tenet in a London theatre and documented his journey.
In a video clip posted on his official Twitter account, Cruise can be seen wearing a black coloured mask matching with his black attire.
The Mummy actor seems pretty excited to be back at the theatres and exclaims after watching the movie that it was “great” to be back.
When a fellow moviegoer asks about Tenet, Cruise replies that he loved the film. He captioned the tweet: ‘Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”
Check out his tweet here
Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros production is the first Hollywood film to have gotten a theatrical release after the cinema halls closed down because of the novel coronavirus outbreak in March.
Before its official release on 3 September (during the US Labor Day weekend) in the United States, the film had begun previews in some selected international markets. The movie releases in over 70 countries including Japan, Canada, many regions of Europe and Australia today, 26 August.
The staggered release is because of the pandemic and the movie will be shown in only those halls that are open. It will be interesting to see how the business for the potential blockbuster rolls out as the indoor movie theatres in Los Angeles and New York, two of the top markets in the country, still remain shut.
The espionage thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia, ClémencePoésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in key roles.
(Also read on Firstpost: Tenet review round-up: Christopher Nolan's tentpole 'dazzles' but 'does not move the heart')
