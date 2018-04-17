Tom Cruise, John Travolta 'despise each other': Former Scientology security guard confirms long-rumoured rivalry

A former security officer at the Church of Scientology has revealed an ongoing rift between Tom Cruise and John Travolta, two of the most popular actors among its cadre of celebrity followers.

Brendan Tighe, who worked in Cruise’s security detail, confirmed the long-rumoured rivalry between the two Hollywood stars in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Tighe discussed how the two actors “furiously vied” for the Church's official No 2 position, under leader David Miscavige.

However, only the Mission Impossible star reportedly has a direct line to the Church kingpin.

When Cruise was awarded the Church’s highest honour in 2008, the Freedom Medal of Valor, in an extravagant ceremony, Travolta "exploded in jealousy" because the Grease star was until then considered Miscavige’s protege.

"It's no secret that Cruise and Travolta despised each other. Travolta wasn't invited to Cruise's wedding with Katie Holmes, it told me everything. I can assure you Travolta doesn't recognize Cruise as a superior in any way. When Cruise got that medal Travolta was so p***ed off," Tighe said.

An infuriated Travolta even dictated a letter to his chauffeur, who had to write to the Scientology leader, asking what the medal was about.

Tighe, who was born in the Church, worked at its global headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. He quit his post in 2009 after “a succession of incidents with higher command” and left the Church two years later.

Scientology, founded in 1954 by science-fiction writer L Ron Hubbard, describes its practices as a religion based on the belief that humans are immortal beings whose experiences extend beyond one lifetime.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 17:53 PM