Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and pop sensation and icon Shakira were spotted recently at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. And now, it seems there could be a future relationship in the making it seems. A source was quoted saying, “He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry. Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, ‘a nice-looking guy, and he is talented. And she isn’t taller than him.”

The same source also claims that Tom Cruise brought Shakira flowers as a sign of his admiration.

The much-awaited Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning marks the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Makers dropped the new poster of the film and it’s pure gooseflesh, it’s Cruise getting as wild and adventurous as possible.

Paramount Pictures wrote on Instagram- “Here’s the official poster for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 starring Tom Cruise. Only in theatres July 2023. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Last year in December, Cruise once again jumped out of a plane but that time to deliver another thank you to fans of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ while hurtling through the troposphere.