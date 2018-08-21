Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan review round-up: John Krasinski stands out in Amazon's 'intriguing, yet exasperating, reboot'

John Krasinski, known to The Office fans as the affable Jim Halpert, is returning to the small screen in a completely new avatar, as full-time CIA analyst Jack Ryan in Amazon's new series.

Based on Tom Clancy's best selling series, Jack Ryan has been adapted into a new series starring Krasinski, who earned great reviews for his last directorial venture A Quiet Place.

(Also watch — Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan creators, star John Krasinski get candid about the Amazon Prime series)

However, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has drawn mixed reviews from TV critics.

Entertainment Weekly's Darren Franich called it "an intriguing, yet exasperating, reboot." Collider's Vinnie Mancuso said: "For all its bells and whistles, Jack Ryan doesn't have much to say about death, or terror, or the world we live in that can't be interpreted by the light of a big-budget fireball."

Though Variety's Daniel D'Addario found the action sequences "confusing and underwhelming," he praised Krasinski's Ryan for providing "a worthy anchor for our attention."

"Best of all, the show knows when to get the character out of the way and concentrate on telling other stories," he added.

On the contrary, Dave Nemetz at TVLine found the action sequences "top notch" but the drama wanting. "Until Jack Ryan finds a way to make its drama as compelling as its action scenes, it’ll go down as a mission not quite accomplished.," he said.

Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter said: "Creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland run Jack Ryan through pretty generic international intrigue, but star John Krasinski and the Tom Clancy brand help this Amazon drama stand out."

David Griffin at IGN gave the show a glowing review, sayinh, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan avoids the pitfalls of other military-based shows with a great villain, thrilling action sequences, and an endearing bromance between John Krasinki's Ryan, and Wendell Pierce's Greer. Amazon Prime Video's newest series is off to a great start."

The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be globally released on 31 August and available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

