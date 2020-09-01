Tollywood couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha announce separation due to 'irreconcilable compatibility issues'

Noel Sean, in an Instagram post, sent his best wishes to Ester Noronha and requested everyone to be supportive and help them heal.

Singer Noel Sean has announced his divorce with actress Ester Noronha on his Instagram handle.

The singer writes that after a "long hard silence" he officially announces his divorce with Ester, adding that they were waiting for the court's decision to make it public. Noel added that they had their differences which led to the divorce and they decided to end it to "save the grace of this beautiful relationship."

The singer sent his best wishes to Ester and requested everyone to be supportive and help them heal.

"It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it," Noel wrote, requesting everyone to not bother them and thanked people who had stood by him in his dark days. Noel ended the post by writing he believes that this is a "great new beginning."

The actress too shared a lengthy post on Instagram revealing that they have gotten divorced. Ester wrote that they had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which they separated within a few days of marriage in 2019 and filed for mutual divorce in June of the same year.

The actress requested everyone to understand the sensitivity of the subject and her intention behind this decision and hoped everyone would respect it.

“We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with...The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort,” she wrote, asking everyone to consider it to be her final statement on the subject.

Read her post here

According to The Times of India, the singer, who is most likely to be seen on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, got hitched to Ester in 2019 in a traditional Christian wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka. The couple was engaged almost for a year before saying their vows.