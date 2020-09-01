Tollywood couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha announce separation due to 'irreconcilable compatibility issues'
Noel Sean, in an Instagram post, sent his best wishes to Ester Noronha and requested everyone to be supportive and help them heal.
Singer Noel Sean has announced his divorce with actress Ester Noronha on his Instagram handle.
The singer writes that after a "long hard silence" he officially announces his divorce with Ester, adding that they were waiting for the court's decision to make it public. Noel added that they had their differences which led to the divorce and they decided to end it to "save the grace of this beautiful relationship."
The singer sent his best wishes to Ester and requested everyone to be supportive and help them heal.
"It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it," Noel wrote, requesting everyone to not bother them and thanked people who had stood by him in his dark days. Noel ended the post by writing he believes that this is a "great new beginning."
View this post on Instagram
I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best. I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family,friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless!
The actress too shared a lengthy post on Instagram revealing that they have gotten divorced. Ester wrote that they had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which they separated within a few days of marriage in 2019 and filed for mutual divorce in June of the same year.
The actress requested everyone to understand the sensitivity of the subject and her intention behind this decision and hoped everyone would respect it.
“We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with...The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort,” she wrote, asking everyone to consider it to be her final statement on the subject.
Read her post here
View this post on Instagram
Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation... YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED. I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court. I have always been frank and honest as far as sharing with you all is concerned. But in this situation I'd prefer to only say this much for the good of all the people involved in our lives, Noel's and mine... I request you all to understand the sensitivity of the subject and my intention behind this decision and hope you'll respect it and be with me on this one too like you always have. We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with... The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort. So I kindly request you all to consider this as my ONLY AND FINAL statement/clarification on this subject and that no other forms of questions, interviews, media attention, comments, discussion in any form real or virtual shall be entertained by me. This is all I have to say. Thank you for understanding, being there, for all the love, support, kindness, prayers and blessings for which I am ever-so-grateful and will always be. Keep me in prayers. Much love. God bless. 🙏🏻❤ A post shared by Ester Valerie Noronha (@esternoronhaofficial) on
According to The Times of India, the singer, who is most likely to be seen on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, got hitched to Ester in 2019 in a traditional Christian wedding in Mangalore, Karnataka. The couple was engaged almost for a year before saying their vows.
