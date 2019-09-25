You are here:

Tollywood comedian Venu Madhav passes away aged 39 in Secunderabad hospital following liver ailment

Noted Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passed away on 25 September after reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Secunderabad for suffering from a liver ailment, reports The Hindu.

The report adds Madhav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after a while, and was even put on a life support system. After staying in the hospital for two weeks, the actor was discharged on Sunday, with doctors advising him to go for a liver transplant.

The report states after Madhav's condition began deteriorating again, family members rushed him to the hospital again around Tuesday afternoon.

Condolences have poured in on Twitter for the comedian

Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav pic.twitter.com/iPvG5ICLsx — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 25, 2019

Deeply saddened by the loss of talented Actor/Comedian Venu Madhav garu.

My most heartfelt condolences to his family.#RIPVenuMadhav #VenuMadhav pic.twitter.com/LdDPdqQAaR — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) September 25, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to Venu Madhav garu’s family. We will always remember him fondly. RIP 🙏🏽 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) September 25, 2019

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of one of the finest comedians of Telugu cinema, #VenuMadhav garu. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 25, 2019

Rest in peace #VenuMadhav garu...you’re place is irreplaceable in the film industry...my deepest condolences to the family members 🙏🏼 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 25, 2019

Saddened to know the news about Venu Madhav Garu demise. your contribution to TFI will be remembered forever. My sincere condolences to the family.#RIPVenuMadhav 🙏 — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) September 25, 2019

Hailing from Kodad in Suryapet district, Madhav was not an active working artiste owing to his ill health.

Despite his absence on screen, Madhav had shown interest towards politics during December last year. He wanted to contest Assembly elections, and even filed nomination papers from the Kodad assembly constituency.

Madhav, known for his talent in mimicry, featured in over 170 films in Telugu. Madhav even acted in Tamil movies. The actor made his debut with Sampradayam in 1996. His last outing was in the feature Dr. Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang in 2016.

