Tollywood comedian Venu Madhav passes away aged 39 in Secunderabad hospital following liver ailment

FP Staff

Sep 25, 2019 09:45:25 IST

Noted Telugu comedian Venu Madhav passed away on 25 September after reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Secunderabad for suffering from a liver ailment, reports The Hindu.

The report adds Madhav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after a while, and was even put on a life support system. After staying in the hospital for two weeks, the actor was discharged on Sunday, with doctors advising him to go for a liver transplant.

The report states after Madhav's condition began deteriorating again, family members rushed him to the hospital again around Tuesday afternoon.

Condolences have poured in on Twitter for the comedian

Hailing from Kodad in Suryapet district, Madhav was not an active working artiste owing to his ill health.

Despite his absence on screen, Madhav had shown interest towards politics during December last year. He wanted to contest Assembly elections, and even filed nomination papers from the Kodad assembly constituency.

Madhav, known for his talent in mimicry, featured in over 170 films in Telugu. Madhav even acted in Tamil movies. The actor made his debut with Sampradayam in 1996. His last outing was in the feature Dr. Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang in 2016.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 14:54:07 IST

