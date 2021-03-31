Tokyo man charged over cyberbullying and online abuse after Netflix star’s suicide
The man was fined to pay $80 over online abuse directed at a Japanese star, Hana Kimura, of Netflix reality show Terrace House who died by suicide in May 2020.
Tokyo | A man has been charged over online abuse directed at a Japanese star of Netflix reality show Terrace House who took her own life last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.
A spokesman for Tokyo Prosecutors’ Office told AFP they had made a “summary indictment against a man in his 20s” following the May 2020 death of Hana Kimura, a cast member of the internationally popular TV show.
Police referred the man, who has not been named, to prosecutors in December, saying: “The suspect... posted messages on a social media account of the victim, including ‘You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?’ and ‘Hey, hey. When will you die?'”
The man has been charged with making public insults but is not obliged to face trial under the indictment, as is often the case for relatively minor offences in Japan.
Local media said a Tokyo court had issued an order to fine him 9,000 yen ($80).
Kimura, a confident pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favourite on the Japanese show Terrace House, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.
But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments such as “everyone will be happy if you’re gone”.
The show was cancelled after Kimura’s death, which made international headlines and led Japanese ministers and lawmakers to move to tackle cyberbullying.
Tuesday’s indictment prompted concerns from some on Twitter that the punishment was too light.
“If he can get away with 9,000 yen, I’m worried that the number of cyberbullies will increase,” wrote one user, while another said: “It’s extremely wrong. There is no justice.”
*
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
also read
SC stays proceedings pending before several HCs on pleas in relation to regulation of OTT platforms
The Supreme Court had earlier issued a notice on a transfer petition filed by the Centre seeking to club all petitions filed in various high courts on the issue of regulating #OTT platforms
Keanu Reeves' comic BRZRKR heads to Netflix for live-action film and anime series
Keanu Reeves will headline the feature film first, followed by the anime series, in which he will voice his character, Netflix said in a statement.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 review — Netflix series is the best one yet
As Drive to Survive evolves with every season, it is slowly becoming an indispensable part of the Formula 1 ecosystem for fans; because it goes beyond mere points and wins to take an in-depth look into the drama that plays out in the world of F1.