Todd Haynes roped in to helm Dry Run, film based on legal suit against DuPont chemical company

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has been roped in to direct Participant Media's Dry Run.

The film is based on the New York Times Magazine article about the lawyer who took on the chemical company DuPont, reported Variety.

Participant and Mark Ruffalo are producing the film from a rewrite by Mario Correa. Matthew Carnahan had penned the first draft. Ruffalo is also being considered to feature as lawyer in the film, but the negotiations for it haven't begun yet.

Based on Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine article The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare, the film revolves around Robert Bilott, who had been practicing as a corporate defense attorney for eight years when he took on an environmental lawsuit against the chemical company DuPont.

The suit turned into a battle exposing a decades-long history of chemical pollution.

Considered a pioneer of the New Queer Cinema movement of filmmaking that emerged in the early 1990s, Haynes is known for his 1987 controversial short film Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, Far From Heaven and I'm Not There. Haynes most recently directed the Amazon Studios' Wonderstruck, which enjoyed much success at Cannes and the New York Film Festival but failed to garner box office numbers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 13:53 PM