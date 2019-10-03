Today in Wait, What?: Woman climbs inside lion's enclosure in New York zoo — and dances

The world of internet is a plethora of stories, while find their way in the hall of fame, others are downright bizarre and nothing but meme-worthy. In one such incident, a woman in New York Bronx zoo climbed over a safety barrier last week, and made her way into the lion exhibit, standing dangerously close to one of the animals.

The woman, standing a few feet away from a male lion, waved her hands, and moved her body as if she was dancing. The incident was captured in photos and videos that were posted on Instagram. However, no one was injured (thankfully, she was not eaten alive), and the lady was taken out of the enclosure. NBC New York also reported there was a moat-like barrier between the lion and the area where the woman was standing.

The incident served a field day for the Twitterati, with many commenting it is her 'dance to death' while another user wrote, 'there are a lot of less painful ways to die.'

They say stupid cant be fixed but I damn sure bet it can be eaten — rick spring (@rspring361) October 2, 2019

There are a lot of less painful ways to die, sorry just saying — AJ (@Milwife38) October 2, 2019

Dance to death.. — Aurobrata Barman (@Aurobrata) October 2, 2019

Darwin award winner in 3.. 2... — Dirk Disco (@dirkdisco) October 2, 2019

In a statement, the zoo said, “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep visitors, staff, and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass, the New York Police Department told CNN, but no arrests have been made.

